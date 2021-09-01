Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Rucker, AL

MOAA members get Rucker PX update

By Special to The Sun
southeastsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt an Aug. 21 dinner meeting of the Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Fort Rucker Army and Air Force Exchange Service Store Manager Jessica Lynch gave an update on the new construction, remodeling and upcoming events of the current Post Exchange. MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers. Lynch, left, is welcomed by retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Russell Smith, vice-president of the chapter.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Fort Rucker, AL
Government
City
Fort Rucker, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moaa#The Fort Rucker Chapter#Post Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy