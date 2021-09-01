MOAA members get Rucker PX update

At an Aug. 21 dinner meeting of the Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Fort Rucker Army and Air Force Exchange Service Store Manager Jessica Lynch gave an update on the new construction, remodeling and upcoming events of the current Post Exchange. MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers. Lynch, left, is welcomed by retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Russell Smith, vice-president of the chapter.