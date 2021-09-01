Crossword Puzzle of the Week: September 1

Last night was an immense amount of fun. Finally, we got to go to a near sold out home sporting event and enjoy being part of the crowd. The night game atmosphere, the band, etc. It was just great to experience college football in person again. I spent the first half up in the media center behind the glass and the crowd roar permitted through it before the game. In the second half I was down in Shively and it was great to be a fan in person again too.