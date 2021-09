Players are wondering how to win a game of Contamination after it appeared in the Weekly Challenges set in Splitgate. Contamination is one of the many party modes available in Splitgate. Located under the Rumble section of multiplayer, Contamination plays very similar to Infected game modes in titles like Halo and Call of Duty. Certain players start out as infected and need to take out the survivors. The survivors must hold out for long enough against the growing horde.