5 Ways to Focus on Your Wellness During Healthy Aging Month

Even before the pandemic, this was a category on the rise. As Lindsey Toth, Associate Director of Marketing at Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, reports: “Around the world, we’re seeing life expectancy increase, which is contributing to demand for solutions that aid in healthy aging. As consumers age, we see them focusing on health maintenance, exploring solutions to help them unwind any of the potentially negative health choices they made in their younger years. For instance, 50% of adults 55 and older are motivated to eat more healthfully in order to prevent disease or illness. The health areas of concern related to aging we see most often are cognitive health, diabetes, weight management, and mobility. And the primary cause for reduction in mobility is arthritis that affects almost half of those 65 and older in the U.S. For the supplement industry, the key to successfully meeting consumers with meaningful messaging is personalization—not everyone’s aging story and concerns are the same.”