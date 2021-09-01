Brianna Cope is only in her early 20s, but she’s already accomplished a lot of very cool things. Since entering the world of professional surfing when she was 18 years old, she has captured the attention of people all over the world. Now she’s about to reach more people than she even could have imagined as a contestant on the new series The Ultimate Surfer. Brianna will be getting the chance to put her skills to the test, but she isn’t letting the pressure get to her. As always, she plans to be cool, calm, and collected and there are lots of people who are rooting for her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brianna Cope.