Plumas Lake, CA

SACRAMENTO WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT FROM VEHICLE IN PLUMAS LAKE

kubaradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yuba County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of 27-year-old Trenay Woods of Sacramento in suspicion of theft from a vehicle in Plumas Lake. Woods was taken into custody in possession of a cell phone and keys the victim says were taken from her vehicle on Aptos Creek Court, according to a press release. The theft was reported Monday morning and a neighbor’s surveillance camera provided a suspect vehicle description.

