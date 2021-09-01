SACRAMENTO WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT FROM VEHICLE IN PLUMAS LAKE
The Yuba County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of 27-year-old Trenay Woods of Sacramento in suspicion of theft from a vehicle in Plumas Lake. Woods was taken into custody in possession of a cell phone and keys the victim says were taken from her vehicle on Aptos Creek Court, according to a press release. The theft was reported Monday morning and a neighbor’s surveillance camera provided a suspect vehicle description.kubaradio.com
