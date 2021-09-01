Multi-Faceted Entertainer Vanessa Williams Spotlights New American Founding Figure Slave Heroine with Foreword in Creative Nonfiction Release, ‘Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution’

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Multi-award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams has penned a moving book foreword that shines the spotlight on an amazing tale of spying and slavery during the Revolutionary War while unveiling an unlikely heroine. “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth” by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks, published by Lyons Press, is a fascinating historical narrative that takes place in the North during the 18th century and details the intertwining of two lives, a Revolutionary War spy, Robert Townsend and an enslaved woman, known only as Elizabeth or Liss.