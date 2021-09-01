As Suits Linking CPAP Machines to Cancer Multiply, a Fight Is Underway to Keep the Litigation in Pa.
Litigation over Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s recalled breathing devices is ramping up across the United States, and a hearing before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on the cases’ consolidation is set to be held at the end of September. So far, all parties who responded to the initial motion to transfer the case—including the defendants—have supported consolidation, so the question will likely not be whether the cases will lead to a multidistrict litigation, but rather where the resulting MDL will be located.www.law.com
