Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

As Suits Linking CPAP Machines to Cancer Multiply, a Fight Is Underway to Keep the Litigation in Pa.

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitigation over Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s recalled breathing devices is ramping up across the United States, and a hearing before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on the cases’ consolidation is set to be held at the end of September. So far, all parties who responded to the initial motion to transfer the case—including the defendants—have supported consolidation, so the question will likely not be whether the cases will lead to a multidistrict litigation, but rather where the resulting MDL will be located.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Cpap#Multiply#Mdl#Koninklijke Philips#Cpap Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Morgan Lewis Steps Up to Defend CPAP Maker in Proposed Class Action Linking Machines to Cancer

Molly Moriarty Lane of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Philips North America LLC and Philips RS North America LLC in a pending class action for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act over the June 14 recall of several Koninklijke Philips N.V. CPAP and BiPAP breathing devices. The suit was filed July 16 in California Central District Court by Birka-White Law Offices and Norton & Melnik on behalf of purchasers of the recalled products and is one of several cases linking the devices to lung cancer and other health hazards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:21-cv-05793, Mitrovich v. Koninklijke Philips N.V. et al.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philips to start replacing millions of respiratory devices

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Wednesday said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the United States and most of its other markets this month, to address potential health risks caused by the machines. The company in June recalled...
LawLaw.com

It's Going to Be Difficult—Law Firms Wrestle Over Unvaccinated COVID Survivors

Some firms are still grappling with whether to accommodate claims of. The CDC states that even people who've recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. It could affect those with mandates already, or those considering mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should still get vaccinated...
HealthPosted by
CBS News

Sleep apena sufferers frustrated over CPAP machine recall

A voluntary recall of millions of CPAP breathing machines, used mainly to treat sleep apnea, has many users wondering if they've been inhaling cancer-causing toxins in their sleep. At least 25 million U.S. adults have sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts throughout...
Electronicswhdh.com

Hank Investigates: CPAP Machine Recall

Millions of people who suffer from respiratory disorders rely on medical devices to help them breathe. But some patients tell 7 Investigates they’re panicking — because their machines were recalled and could be dangerous. Now they say they’re stuck in a lose-lose situation. Hank Phillippi Ryan has the story. John...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Sleep devicemaker ResMed releases newest connected CPAP machine

Connected sleep devicemaker ResMed today released the AirSense 11, its latest CPAP machine iteration, which includes a host of new features to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The new machine has many of the same specs as ResMed’s previous device, the AirSense 10, but also includes exclusive access to new features. These include device set-up tutorials on the myAir patient engagement app, personalized care guidance and remote patient monitoring through the AirView platform.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That said, this common everyday drug called aspirin is a strong one, and it can cause some serious side effects in certain people. Read on for more about the features and benefits of aspirin, and what taking aspirin every day does to your body. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It..
Unemploymentthefreshtoast.com

This Is How To Know When It Might Be Time To Lay Off Marijuana

While marijuana dependence is said to only affect roughly 9%of users, millions of people are going to experience problems in their personal and professional life as a result of cannabis. By all accounts, marijuana is the most popular drug in the world. Some of the latest statistics show there are...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

You Can't Go Here Without Proof of Vaccination Starting Today

As the Delta variant takes hold of the U.S., officials are strenuously urging people to get vaccinated. But now, people who still refuse the shot are putting more than just their health at risk. More and more tourist destinations, events, and indoor experiences are turning away unvaccinated individuals thanks to recent mandates. If you want to make sure you can still go wherever you want to, you'll likely need proof of vaccination on you at all times, especially in certain cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy