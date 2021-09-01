Cancel
Electronics

Mark Gurman says there is “no chance” of Apple Watch Series 7 featuring blood pressure sensor

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Gurman of Bloomberg refutes the recent claim by an Asian publisher that Apple Watch Series 7 will include a blood pressure measurement sensor. It has been long rumored that Apple will launch the next-generation Apple Watch series at the September iPhone event. Besides the new flat-to-flat design, no other specifications of the smartwatch features and internals are reported.

