Mark Gurman says there is “no chance” of Apple Watch Series 7 featuring blood pressure sensor
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg refutes the recent claim by an Asian publisher that Apple Watch Series 7 will include a blood pressure measurement sensor. It has been long rumored that Apple will launch the next-generation Apple Watch series at the September iPhone event. Besides the new flat-to-flat design, no other specifications of the smartwatch features and internals are reported.www.ithinkdiff.com
