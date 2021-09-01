How Mindtree Managed to Gain 117% in 2021

On September 7, Indian benchmark equity indices ended flat, with Sensex closing at 58,279.48 and Nifty settling at 17,362.10. The indices are trading near to all-time high levels with no signs of retreat. Apart from IT, Pharma, the agriculture sector has solid growth potential. The farm sector subsidized the economic contraction, particularly in the post-pandemic lockdown period. The agriculture sector expanded 4.3% in FY2019-20 and 3.6% in FY2020-21. Its growth was more than India’s 4% GDP growth in FY2019-20 and negative 7.3% in its subsequent year. Near-normal monsoon and the Government’s economic push are driving the stock market to higher levels. We figured out two stocks that should benefit from the above-discussed factors. These stocks have the potential to generate decent returns in the short-to-medium term.