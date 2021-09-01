Cancel
How Mindtree Managed to Gain 117% in 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Midcap IT firm, Mindtree (NS: MINT ) has been on a roll in 2021. The stock has gained over 177% in the year-to-date. The stock closed at Rs 3,606 today. The company reported good numbers for Q1 FY22. Revenue went up 20.1% to Rs 2,291.7 crore compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit was up 61.2% to Rs 343.4 crore compared to Q1 FY21. In dollar terms, Mindtree’s revenue grew 7.7% quarter-on-quarter and profit went up 7.5%.

