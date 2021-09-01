Unpopular opinion: Reboots revive original media

“We wanted to really take the opportunity to show a part of Black middle-class life that had not been seen before,” showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained at the TV press tour. “Usually when you talk about the late ’60s, it’s talking about the struggle and the civil rights movement and things like that that are very valid and a part of our story as well, but the perspective of the Black middle class during that time specifically was something that I know stood out to Lee and then stood out to me as well when when we first started talking about doing a reimagining of the show.” ALSO: Elisha “E.J.” Williams says "I’m not gonna lie, I cried" re-enacting the painful moments from the 1960s.