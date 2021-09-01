Cancel
Kelly: Dolphins’ run-pass-option offense aims to create confusion for defenses | Analysis

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle jets to his left before the snap, going in motion to cross the face of the quarterback.

A cornerback trails the speedy receiver, and a safety is now on alert in case Waddle gets a handoff, or goes deep once he reaches the other side of the field.

The ball is snapped and Tua Tagovailoa and Myles Gaskin converge. It may be a quarterback-to-tailback exchange.

Or not.

That split second of indecision — the lack of clarity — likely freezes the opposition’s Will (weakside inside) linebacker. Will he shoot a gap at the line of scrimmage, where the offensive line is working to create a surge?

Meanwhile, receiver DeVante Parker is either running a quick or deep slant. Maybe it’s a post. The route depends on how the cornerback is playing him at the line of scrimmage. And receiver Will Fuller is running one of three option routes, predicated on how the free safety is playing everything.

The best-case scenario is he’s going deep, and taking a cornerback and safety with him.

Then there’s a whole backside to the play that possibly involves tight end Mike Gesicki (the flex playmaker), tight end Durham Smythe (the in-line blocker) or receiver Albert Wilson (the gadget player) as another option.

This is the foundation of the Dolphins’ run-pass-option-based offense. It will be run over and over and over again every game, and if executed properly and orchestrated efficiently in the second year of its implementation, the Dolphins are optimistic it will produce a top-10 offense in the NFL, one that has the potential to be dynamic for years to come.

Pick your poison

As the name implies, a run-pass option gives the quarterback the option to hand the ball off to his tailback or throw a quick pass to a receiver. The trigger man makes the decision whether it’s a run or pass play based on the movement of a single defender, usually a linebacker or safety lurking on the second level of the defense.

“If you’ve got guys who can run on the perimeter, if [the opponent] loads the box, there’s more opportunity for one-on-one matchups and opportunities downfield. Defenses have to make that decision when you have those types of players on the field,” said coach Brian Flores, who aims to build the type of offense he wouldn’t want his defense to face.

The RPO aims to create a breakdown at every level of the defense, and forces a defensive coordinator to make tough decisions.

It is an evolution of the play-action, which was designed to make the linebacker come up to stop the run, and then throw the ball over his head.

While the RPO offense can’t be used effectively in hurry-up, two-minute situations because the run element would be negated in those scenarios and therefore pointless, it does set the table for the rest of the game.

“If you don’t load the box and you play for those big plays, then there’s less people in the box, and less people to block and I think it really becomes kind of a numbers, math game,” Flores said, referring to how many defenders are in close to the line of scrimmage. “If you get those guys blocked, there’s more space to run.

“It’s a chess game, as you all know.”

Spread gets expanded

The RPO is a strategy whose roots started in high school, and gained its footing in college football.

More and more NFL teams teams are integrating it into their offensive playbook every year in new and innovative ways.

It’s an expansion of the spread offense, because it not only attacks the field vertically, but horizontally.

According to co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, the pass-friendly rules of today’s game are what’s encouraging the use of RPO plays.

“It’s hard to put a player who is in a run conflict, also in a pass conflict defensively to make sure they are taking care of both the run and pass,” Godsey said.

The most important element of utilizing an RPO offense is having a quarterback who can effectively run it.

“It takes a quick decision-maker,” Godsey added. “A quarterback with a quick release.”

While Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, ran a little RPO in high school, he mastered it at the University of Alabama, where the Crimson Tide offense evolved into a RPO-heavy attack under his tutelage as he helped them win a national championship as a freshman.

“I did some in high school but not to the knowledge that I kind of know the RPO offense now,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m very comfortable running it and reading whoever our conflict player is, and just trying to execute it.”

Tagovailoa revealed the most important element of the RPO — which is finding the “conflict player.”

The deeper I dug into understanding RPO, the more the term “conflict player” got brought up.

The “conflict player” changes depending on the concept of the play, and the play called.

The “conflict player” is the key read for the quarterback, and his playmakers. He could be the Will linebacker, the backside backer, or either safety.

Defenses in conflict

Normally the quarterback reads the Will linebacker, which on the Dolphins is Jerome Baker, who primarily covers tailbacks on passing plays.

If the Will linebacker stays flat footed, the quarterback hands the ball to the tailback to gain what he can get.

The offensive line is run blocking on every play in an RPO-style offense, but they can’t go further than a yard downfield because that would be a penalty.

“We want to run the ball. We like to be aggressive, but we have to teach these guys the rules of it, the timing, how you can’t be downfield,” said offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, who credited the San Francisco 49ers for being the first team to incorporate RPO run plays in the NFL, but praised Chip Kelly and the Philadelphia Eagles for being the team that helped it evolve. “We still want to be aggressive, but we’re not trying to be downfield.”

If the Will linebacker takes a step forward towards the run action, Tagovailoa pulls the ball down and possibly throws a quick slant to the split end receiver (Parker), or the route behind him, possibly a streaking speedster like Fuller.

A lot of times the player targeted is determined by the pre-snap read, or the motion inserted into the play, which indicates whether the defense is in man or zone.

The quarterback is also responsible for reading the cornerbacks and free safeties. If the free safety steps up on the run action then its bombs away on a deep post, which we saw plenty of during training camp.

That’s what is referred to as a secondary RPO.

“It’s about the eye discipline you have and understanding who is in conflict,” said secondary coach Gerald Alexander, who points out the RPO is designed to turn a bad play into something more desirable. “Those [conflict players] might have to play a little bit slower, and not as aggressive because the run-pass option is going to be behind him. Defensively you have to cover in space and rule out who has the conflict.”

The RPO constantly keeps the defense guessing because no matter how much they study it is hard for them to plan for what’s coming.

It’s also tough on the defense because these are quick-hitting plays — especially the passes. And the more teams work with the scheme the more they add on.

To combat the RPO defenses coordinators are calling a lot of press man coverage on early downs. The fact they are putting defenders up in the offense’s face makes it a challenge to get the spacing needed to complete passes, but that’s where the jet sweeps come into play.

That’s the play where Waddle goes into motion and crosses the face of the quarterback. The ball could be handed off to him, or it could be quickly thrown in the flat, giving the playmaker time to shake and bake some defenders.

Because of Waddle’s speed and how dangerous he is with the ball in his hand, a defender has to trail him. If nobody trails it tells the quarterback the defense is playing zone, and that triggers another set of options for everyone involved.

The jet sweep triggers the secondary RPO because it gets the safety to bite, committing to a man. If that’s the case the quarterback can throw behind him at whoever has the one-on-one coverage downfield.

The bottom line is it all requires intelligent players with speed on offense. But it’s the quarterback who serves as the engine, and that quarterback needs to make quick decisions and throw accurate passes.

“How fast can your quarterback get rid of the ball,” said Dolphins quarterback coach Charlie Frye. “That’s a big part of it.”

Tagovailoa is often praised for his quick trigger and accuracy, which is the main reason the Dolphins have built an entire offense around the RPO.

While the RPO might look like the football version of paint by numbers, its difficult to teach. But if utilized effectively it can separate your team from the NFL pack, and that is Miami’s ultimate goal.

