Lady A talks new album, name change and getting back on the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nobody has to tell Lady A what a song can do. The Nashville trio has notched 15 Top-10 Country chart singles during its nearly 15 years of recording, including No. 1′s such as “Run to You,” “Need You Now,” “American Honey,” “Just a Kiss” and “We Owned the Night.” The beat goes on, too, with the June release of the EP “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One),” and the full “What a Song Can Do” album, coming Oct. 22.