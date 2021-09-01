Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Lady A talks new album, name change and getting back on the road

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nobody has to tell Lady A what a song can do. The Nashville trio has notched 15 Top-10 Country chart singles during its nearly 15 years of recording, including No. 1′s such as “Run to You,” “Need You Now,” “American Honey,” “Just a Kiss” and “We Owned the Night.” The beat goes on, too, with the June release of the EP “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One),” and the full “What a Song Can Do” album, coming Oct. 22.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
George Floyd
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Hillary Scott
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Tenille Arts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Music Business#Lady A#American#Instagram Live#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Drummer Stewart Copeland excited to perform re-imagined Police hits with Cleveland Orchestra

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Stewart Copeland isn’t kidding when he says that “Cleveland’s been good to me.”. The Police drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer premiered his first opera, “Holy Blood and Crescent Moon,” as a commission for the Cleveland Opera in 1989. And the Cleveland Orchestra presented an early performance of his “Gamelan D’Drum” concerto in 2012.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host Steve Burns posts reassuring message after his departure so long ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sometimes some reassuring words from an old friend from the past can be just what a person needs. Steve Burns is arriving at just the right time. The original host of the popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues” on Nickelodeon has re-emerged in a video on social media explaining his departure from the show way back in 2002 ... his decision to leave for college.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland director pays tribute to Michael K. Williams

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The acting world suffered a huge loss over the weekend when it was announced Michael K. Williams had died at the age of 54. Williams was best known for his iconic role as Omar on “The Wire” (and perhaps one of the greatest lines in television history). More recently, he had earned praise for his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy