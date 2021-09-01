Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Tornado watch issued as Ida moves up Mid-Atlantic; Strong winds and heavy rain possible

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday afternoon after forecasters said Tropical Depression Ida may cause severe storms in Hampton Roads as it makes it way up the Mid-Atlantic.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Williamsburg and parts of Gloucester, York and James City counties until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Virginia’s coastal region is at a slight risk of severe storms throughout the day and officials say the area could see up to 50-70 mph wind gusts, 1½-3 inches of rain, possible flooding and perhaps isolated tornadoes.

The tornado watch was issued until 7 p.m. for large portions of Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and North Carolina. A watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to start around 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Piedmont region, which stretches across several states along the East Coast, according to forecasters. Officials say multiple areas in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina will be affected. The highest risk areas included the lower Maryland Eastern Shore.

Temperatures will vary widely Wednesday across the Mid-Atlantic. Those around Washington could see highs in the upper 70s and 80s, while temps for those in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas are expected to be in the lower 90s.

Forecasters are expecting drier weather starting Thursday afternoon as the tropical weather pattern moves toward the New England area. Scattered showers and storms are still possible early Thursday morning followed by mostly sunny, cooler and less humid temperatures.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Washington, VA
County
York County, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Tropical Depression Ida#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Make disaster relief more effective

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana shortly after Hurricane Ida roared into the state as a powerful Category 4 storm. While damage estimates are ongoing, the total cost is expected to be staggering and rebuilding will be a massive undertaking. Coastal Virginia should watch carefully as this process unfolds. This region is also prone to tropical weather, though ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia woman dies in Hatteras boating incident

A woman from Northern Virginia died after being ejected from a boat near an Ocracoke ferry terminal Monday in the Outer Banks. Around 2 p.m., multiple public safety officials responded to the boating incident near the Hatteras Inlet and the northern Ocracoke ferry dock. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a 21-foot vessel rented from Hatteras Parasail was traveling southwest ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy