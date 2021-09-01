Tornado watch issued as Ida moves up Mid-Atlantic; Strong winds and heavy rain possible

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday afternoon after forecasters said Tropical Depression Ida may cause severe storms in Hampton Roads as it makes it way up the Mid-Atlantic.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Williamsburg and parts of Gloucester, York and James City counties until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Virginia’s coastal region is at a slight risk of severe storms throughout the day and officials say the area could see up to 50-70 mph wind gusts, 1½-3 inches of rain, possible flooding and perhaps isolated tornadoes.

The tornado watch was issued until 7 p.m. for large portions of Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and North Carolina. A watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to start around 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Piedmont region, which stretches across several states along the East Coast, according to forecasters. Officials say multiple areas in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina will be affected. The highest risk areas included the lower Maryland Eastern Shore.

Temperatures will vary widely Wednesday across the Mid-Atlantic. Those around Washington could see highs in the upper 70s and 80s, while temps for those in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas are expected to be in the lower 90s.

Forecasters are expecting drier weather starting Thursday afternoon as the tropical weather pattern moves toward the New England area. Scattered showers and storms are still possible early Thursday morning followed by mostly sunny, cooler and less humid temperatures.

