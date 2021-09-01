Cancel
NFL

Steelers could have a shakeup on their offensive line before Bills game

By Tommy Jaggi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have a bit of a dilemma at the offensive tackle position. Here’s how the new changes could affect them early in the season. In 2020, the offensive line was a huge issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only did Ben Roethlisberger not have enough time to throw the football before the pocket collapsed, but the run blocking was abysmal, as the team finished dead last in the league in rushing yards and yards per attempt.

Najee Harris
Ben Roethlisberger
