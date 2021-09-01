Cancel
MAP: Here’s the latest forecast track of Hurricane Larry

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
MAP: Here’s the latest forecast track of Hurricane Larry

Hurricane Larry has formed far in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Friday with top winds possibly reach 130 mph by Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although the system is not an immediate threat to any land, the forecast shows Larry tracking west then northwest generally in the direction of the Caribbean Sea through Sunday. The forecast only projects Larry’s potential path through Monday morning, but the hurricane center said conditions are in place that could make Larry one of the longest-duration tropical systems on record.

Here’s the latest forecast track, including the various so-called “spaghetti models” that show the track forecasted by the various computer models.

Our storm coverage is being updated regularly. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

