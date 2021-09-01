State Street run returning to downtown Auburn for 32nd year
The State Street Run will return for its 32nd year beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn. The storied pub crawl will continue at Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, Good Shepherds Brewing, A.T. Walley & Co., Osteria Salina, Prison City Pub & Brewery, The Refinery, Harley's Pub, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion Post No. 1324, Wet Willy's, Belvedere Lounge and Swifty's Tavern.auburnpub.com
