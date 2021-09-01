Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County Museum Notes

By Carol Krogan, Assistant curator
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is 1846. Vernon County is undeveloped with fertile land for sale – 40 acres for $1.25 per acre. Along comes Moses Decker, age 58, from Mercer Co., IL and two of his sons, Solomon, age 22 and Louis “Reasoner”, age 16. He laid claim to 160 acres in what we now call Viroqua. Forty of those acres were deeded to the county (then a much larger Crawford County) which became the village of “Deckerville.” Decker returned to Illinois in 1847 for the rest of his family, his wife Mary Elizabeth and six more of their 14 children. They built a home and in 1850, the first structure used as a community building – courthouse, meeting place and school, located on the corner of North Main and West Decker.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Viroqua, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Vernon County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Viroqua, WI
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
County
Vernon County, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Seat#Vernon County Museum#Mercer Co#Bad Axe#County Board#English#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy