Vernon County Museum Notes

The year is 1846. Vernon County is undeveloped with fertile land for sale – 40 acres for $1.25 per acre. Along comes Moses Decker, age 58, from Mercer Co., IL and two of his sons, Solomon, age 22 and Louis “Reasoner”, age 16. He laid claim to 160 acres in what we now call Viroqua. Forty of those acres were deeded to the county (then a much larger Crawford County) which became the village of “Deckerville.” Decker returned to Illinois in 1847 for the rest of his family, his wife Mary Elizabeth and six more of their 14 children. They built a home and in 1850, the first structure used as a community building – courthouse, meeting place and school, located on the corner of North Main and West Decker.