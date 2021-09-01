Cancel
Pastor’s Corner: God’s true son

By DOUG OAKES
 7 days ago

God’s first son, Adam, turned the Paradise of Eden into a wilderness by his sinful rebellion against the one who had given him everything, including life. God had another Son, the “second Adam” (see Romans 5:12ff), Jesus Christ, who turned the wilderness back into a paradise. See this symbolized in Mark (1:13) where the text tells us Jesus was “with the wild beasts,” in peace, safety and harmony (see Isaiah 11:1-9).

