New York City, NY

Four Upstate NY drive-in theaters rated among the best in the Northeast

By Samantha House
newyorkupstate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurelius, N.Y. — Get your tickets, movie lovers: Four of the best-billed drive-in theaters in the Northeast are in Upstate New York. The drive-ins — housed in Central New York, Western New York and the Hudson Valley — were included in USA Today’s 10Best ranking of the 10 best drive-in theaters in the Northeast. The Upstate theaters dominated the list, appearing alongside open-air theaters in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

