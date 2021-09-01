Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Croatan cross country teams capture school’s first HWY 24 Light up the Night event

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams won their meets at home Saturday in the first-ever HWY 24 Light up the Night event. Running at night with fluorescent paint splashed on their legs, the Cougars hosted two 3,000-meter relays and a 3K open. Fellow 3A Coastal Conference teams West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak and Richlands also competed, as well as D.H. Conley.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Up The Night#Relays#Croatan Cross#Ocean#Cougars#Coastal Conference#White Oak#Bella Counts#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Greenville cross country teams shuttered for 2021

Barring any late additions, Greenville will not have teams competing at dual meets or invitationals for boys’ or girls’ cross country this season. Instead, two runners – junior Megan Ickes in girls and freshman Silas Dickey in boys – will be competing as individuals at these events. “We have one student [in each] and need at least five,” Greenville cross […]
Bloomington, ILCanton Daily Ledger

CHS Cross Country team starts season. Here’s what happened.

Bloomington—The Canton High School Cross Country team started their season at the Normal West Invite at Maxwell Park in Bloomington. The Canton runners toed the line in the JV race. The first runner to cross the line for Canton was Zach Ligenfelter. He finished in 25th place in a time of 13:44.22. Zach was 25th out of 82 runners.
Port Aransas, TXportasouthjetty.com

Boys’ cross-country takes first at season’s first meet

The overall top team of eight schools was the ranking the Port Aransas High School boys’ cross-country team took after the first meet of the season on Saturday, Aug. 21. The girls’ team placed fourth overall of seven schools. The meet took place at the Our Lady of Corpus Christi retreat center in Corpus Christi. Coach Steve Reaves said the […]
Educationnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country Team finishes in 10th place at Middle School Cross Country Invitational

On Monday, August 23rd, The Girls and Boys Middle School Cross Country Teams ran their very first Invitational. Even in the extreme heat, the Bears battled!!. The Lady Bears came in 10th place out of 16 teams. Sienna Bokoch came in 22nd out of 161 runners. Rounding out the Lady Bears’ scores were Cali Wise, Liz Nuzzo, Mollie McCarthy, and Reagan Cox. All of our lady bears ran strong races! GO BEARS!!
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

Intrasquad, Invitational Action For Cross Country Team

Members of the Escalon cross country team were busy with two meets this past week. They kicked off the season with the annual ‘Purple & Gold Race’ which is a 2.25 mile course that starts on the Escalon High School campus and loops around the nearby orchards and Dent Elementary School.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Cross country teams ready to run

PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights has a long and storied tradition of prominence in cross county, and this season should add to the history. Boys coach Alan Holden has a smaller group this season, but in his 35 years of coaching, he knows more runners doesn’t always mean better results. “It’s...
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Cross country team shows ‘seasonal fitness’ in opener

Marble Falls contested the Johnson City 4x1.5 mile cross country relay on Aug. 20. This is the earliest that we have opened our season in the last four years. The kids have been working very hard all summer. 6:30 a.m. practices from Monday to Friday and Saturday long runs of 6 to 12 miles. The work load accomplished showed they are rounding into good shape. The varsity team of senior Sam Valdez…
Gretna, NEGretna Guide & News

Gretna cross country teams filled with state experience

The Gretna cross country teams return plenty of big time experience this season. The boys and girls cross country teams lost only two runners from last season, combined, with their top returners holding plenty of state meet experience. The girls finished fourth at district last season to qualify Addison Walker and Annalise Speer for state last season, but hold a […]
Kaufman, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Cross Country: Legacy's Iain Salter takes first in Kaufman

Tyler Legacy’s Iain Salter finished first out of 111 runners with a time of 16:05.01 on Friday at the Kaufman Run with the Lions 5A-6A meet. Legacy’s Gertrude Lamb was fifth overall out of 102 runners in the girls’ race with a time of 19:48.07. Other finishers for the boys...
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon boys capture Run for the Hills team title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A unique breakfast club gathers every Sunday morning at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. The leader of the pack is Daniel Boone High School senior Conner Wingfield but there are several close followers. The Creeper Trail club gathered again Saturday morning at South Holston Dam for...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Cross country teams excited to defend SCC titles

The Mustang boys’ and girls’ cross country teams have been working hard in the off-season to stay in shape and improve their times on the cross country course. Davis County is coming off of one of its most successful seasons and will be working toward similar goals in 2021. Davis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy