Croatan cross country teams capture school’s first HWY 24 Light up the Night event
OCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams won their meets at home Saturday in the first-ever HWY 24 Light up the Night event. Running at night with fluorescent paint splashed on their legs, the Cougars hosted two 3,000-meter relays and a 3K open. Fellow 3A Coastal Conference teams West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak and Richlands also competed, as well as D.H. Conley.www.carolinacoastonline.com
Comments / 0