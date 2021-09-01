Cancel
Verint’s September Speakers Explore How to Improve Customer Experience While Addressing Challenges of the Changing Workforce and the Engagement Capacity Gap

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, announced its schedule of September events and the range of topics that will be discussed. Speakers will address how organizations can improve customer experience by leveraging technology to adapt to today’s changing workforce and close the Engagement Capacity Gap™. The gap is a trend brought about by new workforce dynamics, expanding customer engagement channels, and more consumer interactions – all which must be managed with limited budget and resources.

