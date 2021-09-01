Verint’s September Speakers Explore How to Improve Customer Experience While Addressing Challenges of the Changing Workforce and the Engagement Capacity Gap

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been recognized as the #1 vendor in G2’s Fall 2021 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter as the top PSA for the enterprise. FinancialForce ERP was also named a leader in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Accounting, Billing and Revenue Management. The rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and they draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.