Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Multi-Faceted Entertainer Vanessa Williams Spotlights New American Founding Figure Slave Heroine with Foreword in Creative Nonfiction Release, ‘Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution’

the-journal.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Multi-award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams has penned a moving book foreword that shines the spotlight on an amazing tale of spying and slavery during the Revolutionary War while unveiling an unlikely heroine. “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth” by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks, published by Lyons Press, is a fascinating historical narrative that takes place in the North during the 18th century and details the intertwining of two lives, a Revolutionary War spy, Robert Townsend and an enslaved woman, known only as Elizabeth or Liss.

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
George Washington
Person
Tiffany Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#History Books#American War#Send2press Newswire#Lyons Press#Revolutionary War#Culper Spy Ring#British#African American#The Sons Of Liberty#The Boston Massacre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYmassachusettsnewswire.com

New book by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks, ‘Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution’

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Multi-award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams has penned a moving book foreword that shines the spotlight on an amazing tale of spying and slavery during the Revolutionary War while unveiling an unlikely heroine. “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth” by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks, published by Lyons Press, is a fascinating historical narrative that takes place in the North during the 18th century and details the intertwining of two lives, a Revolutionary War spy, Robert Townsend and an enslaved woman, known only as Elizabeth or Liss.
Books & Literaturethe-journal.com

Greek American Author Releases New Memoir ‘Sophia’s Return’

Sophia Kouidou-Giles recounts the journey that uncovered long-buried family secrets. SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The new book by author Sophia Kouidou-Giles, “Sophia's Return: Uncovering My Mother's Past” (She Writes Press – September 7, 2021 – ISBN: 978-1647421717 | $16.95. E-ISBN: 978-1647421724 | $9.95) follows a daughter's journey to understand why her mother left their family home when the author was a seven-year-old child, without a good-bye or explanation.
ImmigrationKUOW

Anna Qu’s fierce memoir grapples with child labor, immigration, and love

As a teen, Chinese American author Anna Qu was forced by her mother to work in their family's garment factory in Queens, New York. At home she was the family’s maid, and faced punishment for doing things like schoolwork. Qu contacted Child Protective Services to report her mother, but due to bureaucratic bumbling she was left her to fend for herself. Now as an adult, Qu reckons with life, family, and not so easy answers to past trauma in her memoir.
Books & LiteratureEsquire

Colson Whitehead on Race in America: "It’s Not Timely. It’s Timeless"

In 2019, Colson Whitehead, the author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, decided to realise a long-held ambition and write a crime caper. Harlem Shuffle, which comes out this autumn, follows furniture salesman Ray Carney through three decades and three crimes, as his crooked side-hustle as a fence for stolen goods takes over his life.
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

American star Michael K Williams found dead in New York

New York [US] September 7 (ANI): American famous actor Michael K Williams on Monday (local time) found dead of a suspected drug overdose in his apartment in New York City. Drug paraphernalia was found in the five-time Emmy nominee's apartment, suggesting the acclaimed 54-year-old actor may have fatally OD'd, possibly from heroin or fentanyl, New York Post reported citing sources said.
Fountain, COepcan.com

Fountain entrepreneur John Williams releases new book

John Williams, Fountain resident and founder of Come On In, Inc., has a book out, "More Than A Martial Artist," published July 11 by Elite Publications. Kingdom Kre8z Productions, which as previously reported is making a documentary about Williams, created the book trailer (fb.watch/7hiYZO5BiQ/). Williams said the book's title highlights how practicing martial arts is just one side of him.
Moviestheboxhouston.com

Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black Narrative In The Candyman Sequel

At the grown and mature age of 37, I still won’t utter Candyman’s name in a mirror. Like most children who grew up in the 90’s, the film has infused a terror inside of me like none other. Now 29 years later, the sequel to the 1992 iconic movie that frightened a whole generation, has re-emerged with a scarier storyline – gentrification and social/racial injustice in today’s society.
Naomi, KYtalesbuzz.com

Naomi Biden seen in chic dress at friend’s wedding in Italy

Naomi Biden — granddaughter to President Joe Biden and daughter to Hunter Biden — was seen partying in style and luxury with her boyfriend at her side during a friend’s wedding in Como, Italy. The 26-year old Columbia Law student donned a low-cut metallic dress and fascia stilettos at the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesComplex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy