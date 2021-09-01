IBM Collaborates With Adobe to Introduce Teens to Basic Design Principles

As collaboration moves online and remote work is becoming more prominent, teams within the Planable platform have evolved from an average of 3.4 members before the pandemic to 5.7 in 2021. As a result, team members within Planable now include new and more diverse positions such as: marketing managers, copywriters, HR professionals, brand representatives and even graphic and video designers etc., who use the collaboration platform to share the most appealing social media posts and visuals.