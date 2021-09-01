BlackSky Announces Equity Investment from Palantir (PLTR)

PROSPECTUS Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4)Registration No.: 333-258183. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as a “target business.” While we may pursue an initial business combination with any target business and in any sector or geographical location, we intend to focus our search on targets in energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle (“EV”) infrastructure and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries including the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”), South and South-East Asia and Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) regions. We do not have any specific business combination under consideration and we have not (nor has anyone on our behalf), directly or indirectly, contacted any prospective target business or had any substantive discussions, formal or otherwise, with respect to such a transaction with our company. If we are unable to consummate an initial business combination within 18 months from the closing of this offering, we will redeem 100% of the public shares for a pro rata portion of the trust account, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us (net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, subject to applicable law and as further described herein.