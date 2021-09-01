Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee's record in season-opening games all-time

By Dan Harralson
 6 days ago
Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season Thursday against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium (8 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

The Vols are 92-26-6 all-time in season-opening games.

Tennessee’s record in season-opening contests played in Knoxville is 74-14-4.

The Vols are 54-12-3 in games contested at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field (since 1921).

Tennessee’s matchup with Bowling Green is Josh Heupel’s first game as the Vols’ head coach.

Heupel was 3-0 in season-opening games as a head coach during his tenure at UCF. Heupel and UCF defeated UConn (56-17 in 2018), Florida A&M (62-0 in 2019) and Georgia Tech (49-21 in 2020).

Heupel compiled a 28-8 record as UCF’s head coach from 2018-20. UCF won the 2018 American Athletic Conference championship.

