Botco.ai Launches BotcoLive, Combining AI Chat and Live Agent Support to Maximize Marketing Contact Resolution
American Family Care, the leading Urgent Care Franchise, to deploy BotcoLive to deliver seamless marketing engagement. Botco.ai, the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing solution, announced today the launch of BotcoLive, a new platform feature that hands over automated chat conversations to live agents when a visitor hits key milestones. Working in tandem with Botco.ai’s intelligent chat technology solution, BotcoLive allows healthcare providers to accelerate their lead qualification process and drive more conversions. The company also announced that American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, will be an early adopter of the technology and go live with BotcoLive later this year.martechseries.com
