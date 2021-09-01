Cancel
Congress & Courts

Other View: Victory over evictions: How to stop Americans from getting kicked out of their homes en masse

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t blame the U.S. Supreme Court for ending the COVID eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control on Aug. 3, which was supposed to run until Oct. 3. A high court majority warned explicitly two months ago that most of the justices read the law as only allowing Congress to impose such a freeze. The CDC went ahead anyway and tried it by regulation, stretching the limits of the law, and the court was true to its word.

