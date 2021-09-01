Other View: Victory over evictions: How to stop Americans from getting kicked out of their homes en masse

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin appears to be coming back to Tulsa after an unscheduled trip to Afghanistan. Congressman Mullin posted on Instagram Wednesday morning. Mullin says, “I am heading home...Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. I’m I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn’t safe to be communicating. Am I extremely disappointed in how We (United States) left Americans behind… that would be an understatement. President Biden and his administration is absolutely lying to the American people about Americans and our friends being left behind. So many great Americans many who are Veterans and many not are stepping up to keep our promise….. We will never leave an American behind.”