Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is A Great Way To Play The 2010 Gem

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors arrived at a pivotal time in the history of the series. While several games during that era were of questionable quality, Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) served as a rock bottom for the franchise, and Sonic Team needed to right the ship. Thankfully, 2008's Sonic Unleashed restored a lot of goodwill to the fan base. Its follow-up two years later, Sonic Colors, continued the trend and remains a beloved title to this day. Sonic Colors: Ultimate gives players a chance to experience the previous Wii-exclusive title again or for the first time. And regardless of which camp you fall in, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is worth playing.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Colors#Sonic Rush#Sonic Team#The Park Tokens#Xbox#Blue Blur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Marvel's Midnight Suns Exclusive Impressions

Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be an outlier in a world where superheroes typically occupy third-person action games or open-world adventures. The latest game from developer Firaxis games is a tactical RPG that pulls from some of the lesser-known corners of Marvel while also allowing players to step in the shoes of a wholly original character in The Hunter. But how will players be controlling some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

During the most recent Pokemon Presents live stream, the Pokemon Company announced several new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Both games are releasing on November 19 for the Nintendo Switch. The New Features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These new features in Pokemon Brilliant...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Fans Are Excited About Quake Features

Quakecon brought some great news this year as the beloved game is now available on Switch. The fans are absolutely over the moon about the announcement and availability of the title on Nintendo’s hardware. If that wasn’t cool enough, cross-play is enabled as well as motion aiming for Switch players looking for a slightly more immersive experience on the go. No one was expecting this and word spread online quickly. It’s not every day that you see a classic getting stealth released across almost every single platform at once. Unlike some of the recent remasters, this release seems to have found that sweet spot between nostalgia and pricing concerns that tend to dominate discourse over the past year. Mods are actually being encouraged on this release as well with fan-made content sitting alongside id Software’s own items. There are new missions to play and Quake 64. What a time to be alive.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Octane abilities, tips and tricks

Want to learn how to win games as Octane in Apex Legends? Well, that depends. Do you love to be a playmaker who can spin circles around your opponents in Apex Legends? Octane has always been the option for that but has recently seen a huge resurgence, with his usage rates skyrocketing him up the charts.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.
Video Gamesurbanmatter.com

Fun Games You Can Play Online Right Now

The world of online gaming has always been very popular but it experienced a drastic boom over the course of quarantine and lockdown. Fortunately, there are so many different online games out there that are available to play. Some of them require payments while others are completely free to play! However, given that there are so many games out there, it might get to a point wherein you’ll have difficulty choosing the best. Don’t worry about that. In this list, we are going to go over some of the funnest and most immersive games that you can play online right now.
Comicsnintendojo.com

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is drawing closer to its launch this October. Before then, why not check out the online animated series Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps and learn about the origins of Sonic’s alien pals? You can watch both the first and second episodes down below:. Part 1:. Part...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Free Play Days – The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and I Am Bread

Begin an epic adventure, take part in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists, or experience life as your favorite carbohydrate. Hood: Outlaws and Legends and I Am Bread are both available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from Thursday, August 19 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available now for an extended period from Tuesday June 17 at 7:00 a.m. PDT until Monday, August 30 at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Sonic Colours: Ultimate Physical Release Delayed Indefinitely

SEGA has confirmed that the physical release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate has been delayed. The news only affects the physical release of the game, however. The reason is due to “unforeseen logistical issues”. This delay impacts the release of both the standard and the special keyring editions. Digital releases of...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Gorgeous Black Myth: Wukong trailer highlights swap to Unreal Engine 5

A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has the upcoming mythical action fest looking pretty good as it announces a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Shared by Nvidia on Youtube, the 12-minute slice of cinematics and gameplay shows off clear influences from other modern action RPGs, but definitely has its own thing going on. Wukong seems great at not just dodging, but at using abilities that knock back and stun enemies—including some that seem like bosses.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Forza Horizon 5 Location, Gameplay, and More

2021 has been a great year for gaming thus far with games such as Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil VIII, and New Pokemon Snap releasing this year. There are also great games that have yet to be released such as Halo: Infinite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Far Cry 6.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Forza Horizon 5 Could Be The Best Driving Game of This Generation

It’s almost time for the Horizon Festival and fans around the world are hyped for the next iteration of the famed franchise. With a mind-blowing trailer revealed at Gamescom, we break down the many elements that could make Forza Horizon 5, the best game in the series. Diverse World. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy