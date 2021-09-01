The Memo: Ignite Studio announces closure

Ignite Studio Duluth announced Saturday it will permanently close Sept. 25, with a Just For Kix dance studio taking its place. Ignite's owner Christine Stocke said the main reason for the fitness studio's closure is the COVID-19 pandemic, which depleted the revenue necessary to keep the doors open. In addition, Stocke said she and Dawn Magnuson, who opened Ignite Studio in 2011 under the name Zstudio, have moved on to new places in life, giving them less time to teach fitness classes.