Pistachio olive oil cake is the perfect treat
Snack cake with olive oil frosting is wonderfully nutty with just a hint of sweetness, and it gets even better with age. Several years ago, I had the privilege of accompanying a group of food bloggers on my first tour of olive tree groves in Northern California, where I learned about the production of olive oil, from planting trees to bottling. That tour taught me that I had no clue about how fresh olive oil should smell and taste, much to my surprise.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Comments / 0