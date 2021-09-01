Cancel
Pyston Joins Anaconda to Expand Open-Source Python-based Project Development

By Sudipto Ghosh
 7 days ago

Leading open-source data science innovation company Anaconda has tapped the entire team of Pyston to boost its open-source development of its Python ecosystem. If you are looking to enhance your Python, you usually do it using Pyston, the fastest way to speed up any Python code. In short, Pyston is a powerful and highly compatible fork that is used in the faster implantation of the Python programming language. As part of the deal, Anaconda will onboard Kevin Modzelewski and ‪Marius Wachtler from Pyston where the two professionals would continue to work independently on the Pyston-Numba projects and grow the open-source community. They will join Anaconda's team of funded OSS developers, alongside other Anaconda contributors to Dask, Numba, Bokeh, and many other projects. Anaconda would maintain Pyston, as a stakeholder and as a sponsor.

Pyston, the Python alternative, gets backing from Anaconda

Looking to advance Python performance, data science platform provider Anaconda has hired the lead developers of the Pyston alternative Python runtime. The developers, Kevin Modzelewski and Marius Wachtler, will focus on building an open source community of users, contributors, and maintainers, with the goal of ensuring Pyston’s long-term sustainability. Support from Anaconda will enable the developers to spread usage of Pyston, Modzelewski said in a statement. Another goal is improving Python performance across a variety of applications.

