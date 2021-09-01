Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Channel Leaders Share Strategies for Business Growth and Customer Digital Transformation

On September 8, 2021, ChainUP, the world’s leading blockchain technology service provider, celebrated its 4th anniversary. ChainUP’s Singapore headquarters and its subsidiaries in Japan and Hong Kong celebrated this anniversary together. At the staff synchronization meeting, the president’s office summarized the achievements of ChainUP in the past four years and announced the positioning and development direction of the company. ChainUP should take compliance, internationalization, and diversification as its market development direction, blockchain technical services, mining, and finance as its business development direction, and Singapore headquarters as its core to serve the global market, so as to build ChainUP into a leading one-stop financial service platform in the world.