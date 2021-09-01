Cancel
Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Channel Leaders Share Strategies for Business Growth and Customer Digital Transformation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of a new audio podcast series featuring expert insight from channel leaders from across Europe. IT Channel Perspectives will provide IT Solution Providers with a platform for discussing key digital transformation trends, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote monitoring and edge computing, and offer channel subscribers in-depth personal experiences of how business leaders have supported customers and accelerated growth during the pandemic.

