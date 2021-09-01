LINK Mobility And Adobe Team Up To Transform Digital Marketing Landscape
LINK Mobility and Adobe have collaborated on mobile messaging for over 15 years, notably with the supply of a messaging connector integrated with Adobe Campaign, LINK Mobility has reached a new milestone by developing a specific Omnichannel API, which allows Adobe Journey Optimizer – a new application natively built on Adobe Experience Platform – to access its omnichannel messaging tools. With this integration, brands and marketers can now easily use LINK Mobility real-time messaging tools within their campaigns.aithority.com
