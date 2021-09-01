Be a Part of History at the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh
Discover “Communities Emerging Through History” during the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorations!. On September 11, 1814 a critical battle of the War of 1812 was fought. The land and naval Battle of Plattsburgh led to the Treaty of Ghent which ended one of the few wars fought on United States soil. In remembrance of this historic event, Plattsburgh’s annual series of celebrations, activities, and reenactments will be hosted by 1814 Commemoration Inc. from September 9th through 12th.mountainlake.org
