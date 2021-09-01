Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plattsburgh, NY

Be a Part of History at the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh

By Learn Station Blog
mountainlake.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover “Communities Emerging Through History” during the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorations!. On September 11, 1814 a critical battle of the War of 1812 was fought. The land and naval Battle of Plattsburgh led to the Treaty of Ghent which ended one of the few wars fought on United States soil. In remembrance of this historic event, Plattsburgh’s annual series of celebrations, activities, and reenactments will be hosted by 1814 Commemoration Inc. from September 9th through 12th.

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plattsburgh, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#American History#Local Events#Canada#1814 Commemoration Inc#The Final Invasion#Facebook#The Battle Of Plattsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

CCHA Museum to open for Battle of Plattsburgh with special exhibits

Four-day long special event includes tours and historic donation. PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Historical Association Museum is welcoming Martin Aikin descendant John Barton and family to the area for the commemoration of the Battle of Plattsburgh and with special appreciation for the transfer of Martin Aikin’s rifle to the care of the Association.
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals start flocking back to campus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Cardinals are packed, vaxed and ready for the upcoming school year. The Suny Plattsburgh campus is filling with students once again, like incoming freshman Mia Calendar who drove up with her parents from the Bronx to start her college career. “They have a really good...
Plattsburgh, NYmynbc5.com

Plattsburgh restaurants honor 13 fallen servicemembers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Bars and restaurants across the country are honoring the 13 servicemembers who died in Afghanistan last week through table reservations, and Plattsburgh restaurants are on board, too. Stephanie Demarais, assistant manager at Buster's Sports Bar and Grill, said the restaurant regularly serves up food and drinks to...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

The history of Los Isleños Society (part 1)

ST. BERNARD, LA - The political and economical turbulence in Spanish up until the 20th century was the reason why some of the citizens decided to move away. The Spanish immigrants were landed in New Orleans in the 1800s until the early 1900s. They met the trappers, fishermen, and farmers from Isleño and settled with the community in the eastern St. Bernard Parish.
Louisiana StateKEYT

How a museum founder battled Ida to save precious pieces of the history of Louisiana’s enslaved people

As Hurricane Ida barreled through LaPlace, Louisiana, on Sunday, a museum founder hunkered down in a 1790s plantation house to save irreplaceable historic artifacts. John McCusker, founder of the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House, along with Charlotte Jones, operations and programming manager of the museum, stayed at the plantation house that dates back two centuries to the Spanish colonial era, according to the museum’s website.
Plattsburgh, NYmynbc5.com

Plattsburgh requiring masks in all city buildings, offices

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Masks are now required inside all city buildings and offices in Plattsburgh, leaders said in a news release Monday. The change applies to anyone inside of the buildings, including visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. It marks the latest in a series of similar precautions implemented in the region to limit transmission of the virus.
Radio Iowa

Historic steam engine takes Iowans on special holiday rides

An authentic steam locomotive will chug into downtown Des Moines this morning, pulling several century-old passenger cars that will soon be filled with kids, parents and grandparents who love old trains. Ellen Lawson, spokeswoman for the Central Iowa Steam Preservation Association, says the QJ-class “Iowa Bolt” locomotive will be making...
TrafficPosted by
AFAR

13 Fall Foliage Train Rides for Prime Leaf Peeping

Take New Hampshire’s Conway Scenic Railroad through the Crawford Notch pass in the White Mountains this fall. This autumn, take in beautiful fall colors from the Adirondacks to the Alps on these scenic train trips in the United States and abroad. Peak fall foliage season will be here before you...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

Popular Plattsburgh crossing guard returns to post

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s back to school in New York, and back to work for a long-time North Country crossing guard accused of harassing a student last year. Maurice Daniels, Stafford Middle School’s crossing guard of 20 years, is back in action as the new school year begins. Parents and grandparents say they’re happy to see him in uniform once again. “I’ve never had any problems with Maurice. She loved him to death. He’s awesome, I’m glad he’s back, I really am,” said Melissa Bushey, a parent.
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh State welcomes students and staff for fall semester

PLATTSBURGH | SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi welcomed faculty and staff back to campus Aug. 27, drawing attention to deep preparation for the semester and the work ahead in shepherding the next class of Cardinals. “The past 18 months have tested us,” he said. “They challenged us. And they have...
Militaryeastside-online.org

Small Island, Big History: the Unknown Submarine Battles of Ocracoke, North Carolina

Aside from the infamous bombing and attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, many Americans remain unaware that United States land suffered from attacks on multiple other occasions throughout the second World War. Because the war was mainly fought thousands of miles from American territory, most Americans learn about battles such as Normandy and Iwo Jima, rather than the naval fights that occurred near the shores of Ocracoke Island, a strip of land belonging to North Carolina’s coastal region, the Outer Banks. In fact, today, unbeknownst to the majority of Americans, Ocracoke Island claims the title of “Graveyard of the Atlantic”, boasting that hundreds of ships sunk just miles away from its coastline.
Drinkscoolhunting.com

Craft Irish-American Whiskey from Minneapolis-Based O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co

It’s not often that a large new distillery is born from scratch. One such rare distillery, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co, has a unique story predicated upon a one-of-a-kind ambition and the adventure that followed. It was only three years ago that two cousins of Irish descent, Michael and Patrick O’Shaughnessy, decided that they would create one of the first new distilleries in the US specifically focused on craft Irish-style whiskey. Their dream has come true. Open in Minneapolis, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co distillery is one of the most impressive new distilleries in the US.
Public HealthPosted by
New York Only

The New York Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 43rd Year Of Fun & Festivities

Gather round, ye revelers! It’s time for the annual New York Renaissance Faire. Is there anything more delightful than a Renaissance festival? From the jousts to the turkey legs to the the artisan crafts, this family-friendly event is celebrating its 43rd year in 2021. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, so hopefully this […] The post The New York Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 43rd Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lake George, NYinformnny.com

North Country Weekend Calendar: Classical music makes its return to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival is back in the village this weekend, ringing in a North Country Weekend Calendar with a classical overture. The festival features performances by professionals who have been itching to get back to their violins, horns and more since the COVID-19 pandemic. Your chance to see and hear their return runs from Aug. 18-25.
Festivalgoodhousekeeping.com

The 29 Best Fall Festivals and Fairs to Take in the Autumn Air

Spending your autumn days surrounded by beautiful fall foliage is an absolute must, and what better way to experience the season than to enjoy a fall festival or two?. You might begin your journey by blasting some Halloween songs or Thanksgiving songs on your way to one of the events on our list — and depending on which one you pick, you could end up jumping in a pile of leaves to re-live your childhood, taking a few pics that rival a Norman Rockwell painting or walking amongst spooky jack-'o-lanterns that set the night sky ablaze.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Over 60 Venues Open for an Art-filled Weekend in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is preparing for an art-filled weekend of exhibitions and events with the participation of more than 61 local museums, galleries, artist studios, and other art institutions. The event will mark the second edition of the Upstate Art Weekend, a three-day celebration of art that will begin this Friday, August 27.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

This Weekend

Whatever you’re looking for, Jersey City has it this weekend! It’s Jersey City Pride Weekend, jam-packed with events and featuring the Pride Equality March followed by the 20th Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. All weekend long Liberty National Golf Club will be hosting the Northern Trust PGA golf tournament, plus there’s outdoor movies, outdoor music, and more.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy