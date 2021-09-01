Cancel
5 things to know today, plus where to get more info on Houston's water rate hike

By Olivia Pulsinelli
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Houston, and welcome to September! Remember, 11 new laws go into effect today, as does the city of Houston's water rate hike. Here are five other things to know this morning.

Live in Houston? Your water bill is about to get more expensive.

Starting this month, Houston residents should expect their water bills to increase. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that adjustments to the rate structure since the council’s vote in June means most customers, particularly single-family customers, will not receive the maximum hike approved by council. That could help shave a few dollars of the increase for customers in the coming years.
Three things to know about the state of Houston’s office real estate sector

The current office market in Houston can be characterized by one dubious distinction – having the most vacancy of any major office market in the country. As companies continue to shed office space, market-wide space availability (which includes present, sublease and future vacancy) is hovering around 30%. As a result of the pandemic, corporate institutions, law firms and large accounting firms, industries that lease a majority of office space, are reducing their office footprint. Overall, these changes to the workplace could have a lasting impact on future development, space design and capitalization of office buildings in a post-pandemic world.
5 things to know today plus big bank acquisition news

Good morning, Houston! This week is already shaping up to be a busy one, and the biggest news in Houston business yesterday was Tilman Fertitta looking to buy a bank in Houston. HBJ reporter Chris Mathews has more here. Now, let's get into five things to know this morning. •...
Here's what you need to prepare for a possible Houston hurricane

When I called Dean Kyne, director of UT Rio Grande Valley’s Disaster Studies Program, for tips on preparing for my first hurricane season, his thoughts on how people were getting ready for continual storms were pretty glum. “What we’re seeing recently is more and more people now numb to natural...

