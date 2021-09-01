Which young Celtics player will make the biggest impact this year? (CelticsBlog roundtable)

This week the CelticsBlog staff is going to weigh in together on various topics. Please feel free to expand on these topics and give your own opinions in the comments below. The Boston Celtics Summer League team rolled right to the Final game (and then got rolled). But can the team translate that success to the NBA level? For the purposes of this discussion we’re going to focus on players that are still on their rookie deals (and haven’t yet signed extensions). Who do you think is going to have the biggest positive impact on the team this year? (Candidates to consider include Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Bruno Fernando, Carsen Edwards, and Sam Hauser)