To say cybersecurity is booming would be an understatement. We’re talking about security companies’ skyrocketing valuations ($524.1 million on average) and the massive amount of funding ($12.2 billion just this year so far) investors are pouring into the industry, of course. Because in terms of success, there’s a lot to be desired. Recent supply chain attacks on SolarWinds and Kaseya, as well as the zero-day attack on Microsoft Exchange, took cybercrime to new levels and showed how one breach could cripple tens or even hundreds of thousands of organizations. And attacks on critical infrastructure like hospitals and the Colonial Pipeline made clear just how high the stakes are. The year 2020 alone saw more data breaches than in the last 15 years combined — and 2021 isn’t looking any better.