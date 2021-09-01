Cancel
Cell Phones

How Android 12 lets you control your phone with facial gestures

By Barbara Krasnoff
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new accessibility feature that is being introduced with Android 12 allows you to control your screen using facial gestures: raise eyebrows, smile, open mouth, look up, look left, look right. This feature, called “Camera switches,” uses the phone’s camera to watch for these gestures and allows them to signal simple screen operations. These operations include: go to the next actionable screen object, select an object, go to the previous object, touch and hold, scroll forward, and scroll backward; you can also pause the camera switch itself.

