Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

C3 AI places a big bet on Google Cloud

By Tom Krazit
protocol.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC3 AI has signed a sweeping partnership deal with Google Cloud, the two companies plan to announce Wednesday, in what C3 AI CEO Tom Siebel called a "precedent-setting" deal. Under the terms of the agreement, all of C3 AI's software tools for building and deploying applications around artificial intelligence models will now run on Google Cloud. The two companies will also work together to make some of Google's core cloud tools — BigQuery, Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine — work more closely with C3 AI's services.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Ibm Cloud#Cloud Computing#Google Apps#Bigquery#Vertex Ai#Google Kubernetes Engine#Protocol#Ai Suite#Siebel Systems#C3 Ai#Sap#Building Ai#Idg#Cnet#Geekwire#Gigaom#Apple#Republicans#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Oracle
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Why Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft Are Eyeing This $1B Sector

Tech industry leaders are pushing the U.S. government to adopt commercially developed technologies via public-private partnerships to counter China's growing power, the Wall Street Journal reports. The private sector commands more talent, research budgets and capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing versus the Pentagon, and these elements are critical...
Florida Statestpetecatalyst.com

Florida Funders invests in Google-backed AI platform

Tampa-based Florida Funders, a hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, announced its investment in Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform for sports teams, attractions and events. Florida Funders has invested in Satisfi Labs’ 3MM Series A round from the Florida Funders’ Fund 2 LLC. Previous...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Get into cloud engineering with 7 AWS certification courses for $15

From Disney to NASA, many of the biggest organizations in the world rely on Amazon Web Services for cloud storage and computing. If you want to build a career in IT engineering or even become a systems architect, you really need to know how this platform works. The 2021 Ultimate...
Businessmartechseries.com

Artificial Solutions Announces IP Co-Sell Incentivized Partnership with Microsoft

Artificial Solutions® announces today that the company joins the Azure IP Co-sell incentivized partnership with Microsoft. From now on, Microsoft’s sales organization will be incentivized for bringing Artificial Solution’s Teneo to its clients. Marketing Technology News: Martech Interview with Amy D. Love, CMO of SambaNova Systems. Teneo is Artificial Solutions’...
ComputersItproportal

Cloud storage for backups: how to choose a provider

How do you choose the best cloud storage for backup? First, you must understand what the cloud is. Essentially, it’s a collection of computers (or servers) that are always connected to the internet. By storing your data on the cloud, you can collaborate with your team members online, as well as have a failsafe in case your local backups ever get destroyed.
ComputersCodecademy

7 benefits of cloud computing

Cloud computing is becoming more and more popular. Every day, more companies are turning away from traditional IT infrastructures and corporate data centers. Instead, they're flocking to cloud services and platforms — but why?. In this article, we'll explore the many benefits behind cloud computing's popularity. But first, let's look...
Economydevops.com

Progress Expands Chef Automation Portfolio

In advance of its ChefCon 2021 conference, Progress today unveiled a series of enhancements to its Progress Chef automation platform that includes managed services and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) edition of its offerings as well as tighter integration with cloud services and other third-party tools. Sudhir Reddy, vice president of engineering...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

FreeBSD 13 available for the Microsoft cloud

The current FreeBSD 13.0 release is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This was announced by the FreeBSD Azure Release Engineering Team. Together with Microsoft, FreeBSD was made ready to run under Hyper-V over five years ago. FreeBSD 10.3 was the first version of the free open source operating system that could run in the Azure cloud and was offered by Microsoft as a finished image.
Personal FinanceCIO

How Mastercard’s NuData uses the power of the cloud and machine learning to improve fraud detection

Cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020’s final four months. But thanks to behavioral analytics, machine learning, and the performance and scale of the cloud, the good guys are fighting back.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Avaamo, Google, Microsoft, Amazon

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, IBM Corporation, Avaamo Inc, Baidu Inc, Cape Analytics LLC, Oracle Corporation.
San Jose, CAprotocol.com

PayPal to buy Paidy for $2.7 billion

PayPal will buy Paidy, a Japanese "buy now, pay later" company for $2.7 billion, the San Jose company said Tuesday. It's the latest deal in the consumer credit sector that has seen soaring valuations for private and public companies and a blockbuster deal in Square's $29 billion purchase of Afterpay.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Slack 4.19.3 / 4.20.0 Beta 1

Replace old, distinct communication methods with Slack. It is an all-in-one application that allows you to set a complex ecosystem for managing multiple channels in a single place: private/team/client/management chat, group calls, announcement distro, plus Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive manager, and a lot more. Versatile application for remote...
Economysiliconangle.com

DevOps and its growing role in driving business will be major focus for Sept. 22 AWS Startup Showcase

There is an element in the current enterprise conversation around DevOps that should not be ignored. As every company must either go digital or risk going out of business, Dev and Ops become bookends for a process that contains the heartbeat of the organization. It’s no longer the product alone that drives the business; it’s the strength of the operational model that will ultimately determine success or failure.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires Australian video editing startup Clipchamp

Microsoft Corp. today said it has acquired video editing platform startup Clipchamp Pty Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Clipchamp was founded in 2013 in Brisbane, Australia, or as it terms the city, Meanjin on the traditional lands of the Yuggera Nation. The company pitches itself as a video editing platform that empowers anyone to tell stories worth sharing in English, versus the Turrbal language.
ComputersVentureBeat

Get 2TB of zero-knowledge cloud storage for under $10

Here is a mind-boggling number for you. At the end of 2020, the virtual weight of all the information in the world was 44 zettabytes (trillion gigabytes), a figure featuring 21 zeroes. Also as of 2020, approximately 50 percent of all corporate data was stored in the cloud–and that number is going nowhere but up, thus the need for more storage data becomes inevitable. This Internxt subscription is a good start.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

ManTech, Google Cloud Open Joint Facility for Cloud Technologies

ManTech and Google Cloud are joining forces to meet the need for faster industrywide cloud adoption. The partnership combines the government domain expertise and federal solution delivery capability of ManTech, with Google Cloud technology and security capabilities. The two will launch a joint demo center in Northern Virginia to enable...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

NetApp and AWS launch fully managed Ontap cloud file storage

NetApp and AWS have announced the availability of Amazon FSx for Ontap, which will see the full range of the filer specialist’s storage OS features delivered as a fully-managed service as AWS cloud storage. AWS already offers FSx for Windows File Server and FSx for Lustre for general file server...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Exium, IBM Collaborate to Secure Edge Compute for AI and IoT Applications

Exium, a 5G security company, announced that it is collaborating with IBM to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to run AI or IoT applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Exium offers clients an end-to-end AI deployment solution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy