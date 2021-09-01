Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spice Girls Announce Deluxe, 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Spice’

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the 25th anniversary of Spice, the debut album by the biggest selling girl band of all time, the Spice Girls are releasing an expanded deluxe edition on a 2CD set and Digital eAlbum audio on October 29, 2021 via UMC /EMI. Some messages from the band:. Emma: “From...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spices#The Spice Girls#Digital Ealbum#Umc Emi#Bpi#Riaa#Zoetrope#British Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Little Mix Announce 10th Anniversary Album 'Between Us'

Little Mix is celebrating their 10 year anniversary TODAY (August 19)!. Current members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, as well as former member Jesy Nelson, first formed as Rhythmix on The X Factor in 2011, and it has now been 10 years. August 19th is the day that...
MusicETOnline.com

Spice Girls Team Up to Reissue Deluxe Edition of Their Album 'Spice' 25 Years Later

Say you'll be there! The Spice Girls are bringing some much-needed girl power to 2021 with the reissue of a special deluxe edition of their hit 1996 album, Spice. Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown, Emma Bunton, and Mel C all teamed up to mark the 25th anniversary of the album with a limited edition two-CD deluxe version.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Spice Girls 'plan to launch an online game'

The Spice Girls recently reunited in London ahead of launching a new online game. The Spice Girls are launching a new online game. The iconic pop group - which includes Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - recently reunited in west London to shoot content for the new game, with each member of the group recording pieces in front of the camera at Black Island Studios.
Musicallkpop.com

Upcoming girl group ICHILLIN does a vocal cover of Spice girls' 'WANNABE'

ICHILLIN, an upcoming girl group under KM Entertainment, has now released a vocal cover of Spice girls' song, 'WANNABE.'. The girls' smooth, clear vocals sound great with this fun pop track! In the video, they are dressed in cute, casual clothing in a cozy setting. They are having fun singing the song! The additional camera movements give the video another small flare of excitement!
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Minus The Bear announce ‘Farewell’ live album (stream a track)

Minus The Bear broke up three years ago, and now they've announced a live album recorded at various stops of their 2018 farewell tour and mixed by frequent collaborator Matt Bayles. The 26-track album is called Farewell, and it features live versions of fan faves from all throughout their career. It arrives October 29 via Suicide Squeeze on 3xLP and digital formats (pre-order).
Music987thebull.com

Spice Girls Re-Releasing Their Debut Album To Mark 25 Years

It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls burst on the scene with their debut album! To celebrate, they are releasing a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unheard recordings. ‘Spice25’ will be released October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. There’s also set...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

REM announces ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition includes previously unreleased material and more. Craft Recordings proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s tenth studio album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, with a special reissue, set for release on October 29th. The bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK. Additionally, the Blu-ray features the album in stunning Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, plus five HD-restored music videos including “Bittersweet Me,” “Electrolite,” and “E-Bow the Letter.” Housed in a 52-page hardcover book, the collection includes archival photographs — many of which have never been published — plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.
MusicNME

Girl In Red announces free London show and meet and greet event

Girl In Red has announced a free London show and a separate meet and greet event both taking place this week. Fresh off her appearance at last weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festival, the Norwegian pop star has now revealed that she will be hosting a fan event tomorrow (September 2) followed by a free show the next day.
MusicPopMatters

The Grahams Deliver Dreamy Indie Pop with “Pilgrims and Punks” (premiere)

The Grahams take their cinematic approach to songwriting to new heights with “Pilgrims and Punks”. The duo’s use of muted synths and a pulsating crescendo feel far more pop than Americana. It’s a convincing dreamscape leveraged by a hypnotic, layered vocal delivery from the couple. All-in-all, the tune marks a significant departure from the Grahams’ roots-driven sound, and they sell it just as well as they have previous songs.
Musicearmilk.com

Vanda delivers anthemic hip-hop single, "Queen V"

LA-based musician Vanda delivers cheeky single “Queen V,” an empowering hip-hop production that fuses a playful energy with powerful self-confidence for a bop that has us reaching for the replay button. A candid track on theme of self-love led by Vanda’s impressive rap bars and a gritty soundscape, sees the rising star tap into a message of growth and change.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis releases vault song from ‘Storms of Life: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’

“Ain’t No Use” has never been heard until now. For 35 years, country music icon Randy Travis has brought the world chart-topping, genre-defining hits. Throughout his storied career, a select amount of songs never found a place on his critically-acclaimed catalog of albums. Now, along with the pre-order for his remastered album Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Warner Music Nashville is releasing “Ain’t No Use” from the vault. Written by ​​Travis, “Ain’t No Use” brings back the Country Music Hall of Famer’s beautiful baritone on a never-before-heard toe tappin,’ boot scootin’ smash.
Musicmixmag.net

Outkast's 'ATLiens' gets special edition to celebrate 25th anniversary

Outkast’s classic ‘ATLiens’ is being reissued to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the project’s release. Widely recognised as one of the best hip-hop albums ever, ‘ATLiens’ was released on August 27, 1996, selling almost 350,000 copies within two weeks of release. Read this next: The house that Outkast recorded in...
MusicNME

Stormzy live at Reading Festival 2021: festival return is another rockstar moment

Stormzy, like us, has had a lot to think about over the past 18 months. One of his last UK performances was Glastonbury 2019, a momentous triumph for the London rapper and the scene that’s historically been overlooked by festivals – his performance packed with statement songs and striking iconography. So how does he try and top that? Well, perhaps he doesn’t need to. There’s a different energy to tonight’s show at Reading Festival 2021 – this was his rockstar set: looser, faster and funner.
Musicwnypapers.com

Duran Duran share 'Anniversary' from forthcoming new album, 'Future Past'

√ Headlining Austin City Limits Music Festival Sundays, Oct. 3 & 10; ‘Future Past’ out Oct. 22. On Tuesday, Duran Duran shared the anthemic “Anniversary,” produced by the band along with British DJ/producer Erol Alkan, and the third song taken from their 15th studio album, “Future Past” set for global release Oct. 22 via TAPE MODERN for BMG. Preorder/save/add here.
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

OMD To Release Three ‘Architecture & Morality’-Era Hits On Exclusive 12” Vinyl

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have announced that they will release “Souvenir”, “Joan Of Arc” and “Maid Of Orleans”, the international hit singles from their 1981 album, Architecture and Morality, on 12” vinyl on October 15 on UMC/EMI. The announcement follows their incredible ‘You Me & OMD’ livestream at London’s Indigo at The O2, which raised funds for the cast and crew whose livelihoods have been affected by Covid-19,
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Soft Cell Duo Dave Ball And Marc Almond On The ‘Story That Never Finished’

This was the reunion no one had seen coming. The fractious chronology of Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”’s shock passport away from a gritty Leeds genesis; 18 months of pop supremacy; a chaotic descent into self-destruction; an 18-year gap; the fleeting majesty of the Cruelty Without Beauty reconciliation; and then 16 further years of silence – promised little in the way of a closing act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy