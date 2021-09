After years of singing in local New York City clubs, Lady Gaga officially emerged with 2008’s debut album The Fame. Featuring chart-topping hits “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” the singer re-energized the pop scene with her quirky outfits and ear for catchy dance melodies. But it was in 2011 that Lady Gaga transitioned from showstopping pop star to burgeoning pop culture icon – thanks to her sophomore album Born This Way. Gaga’s love for dance-pop remained at the album’s core, but she pushed boundaries by incorporating themes of religion, feminism, and sexuality. Borrowing inspiration from acts like Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Iron Maiden, and KISS, she put a modern spin on the fearlessness of 80s glam metal, pop, and house music.