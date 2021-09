The HP Pavilion Aero is one of the company’s best laptops, and it packs some great specs for its price and weight. Being the lightest consumer laptop in HP’s lineup might tell you that you can’t use it for gaming, but that’s not true. Nowadays, not only are thin-and-light laptops fairly powerful, we also have cloud gaming, so you can definitely get some games going without heavy and bulky hardware. In this guide, we’ll go over some of the things you might need if you want to use the HP Pavilion Aero for gaming.