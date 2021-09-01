Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

By Miles Socha
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2sxL_0bjKDRrd00

Click here to read the full article.

“There’s a lot of joy inside this brand, and I’m someone who quite enjoys life.”

So says Camille Miceli, fresh from a summer vacation in Greece, referring to her new role as the artistic director at Emilio Pucci as it pivots into a resort-focused brand.

More from WWD

Pucci said Miceli, most recently accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton , is to start this week.

This confirms a WWD on Aug. 6 that Miceli , a seasoned creative fond of the seaside and the mountains, was headed to the Florentine house, famous for its jet-set image and swirling prints on silk jersey.

In an exclusive interview, Miceli said she vividly remembers her grandmother wearing Pucci — “the prints are so strong; it’s something you don’t forget” — and purchasing some vintage Pucci dresses and a silk top when she was a teenager.

These anecdotes underscore her conviction that Pucci is a “multigenerational” brand that she hopes can interest her mother as much as her 21-year-old son and his friends.

“It’s more about lifestyle, a way of living that inspires me the most,” she said, also noting that she sees Pucci as a year-round brand, more about leisure and a certain mindset than about heading on vacation.

While she was born in Paris and raised in France, Miceli is half Italian, speaks the language fluently, and is relocating to Milan for the Pucci project.

While she said it’s too soon to elaborate on her approach to the brand and her product and communication ideas, she said she already conceives of Pucci as a “community” — and a brand with a strong Italian accent.

She certainly brings a wealth of experience, having worked closely with some of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world, including Karl Lagerfeld , Azzedine Alaïa, Marc Jacobs and Nicholas Ghesquière.

“I’ve been very lucky to be surrounded by these great talents, and to learn from them,” she said.

Miceli credited Jacobs for inviting her to try her hand at design. She joined Louis Vuitton ’s public relations department in 1997 just as Jacobs arrived as its first artistic director and expanded into ready-to-wear. Encouraged by the American designer, Miceli segued into creative pursuits and began designing costume jewelry collections at Vuitton, starting off with a pair of gold hoops with dangling monogram emblems that ended up in Jacobs’ debut show.

She ultimately was promoted under Jacobs to fashion jewelry creative director and fine jewelry consultant, famously collaborating with Pharrell Williams on a high jewelry collection in 2008 that was based on coats of arms.

In 2009, she moved over to Christian Dior and built out its fashion jewelry business with hit styles like the Tribal earring, and also served as a creative consultant on leather goods.

She returned to Vuitton in 2014 and oversaw accessories including fashion jewelry, sunglasses, belts, sunglasses and scarves. Miceli said she also worked on handbags for the fashion shows under Ghesquière and artistic collaborations for the Capucines bag, and one-off projects like her 2020 capsule with Urs Fischer, comprising scarves and leather goods.

Miceli started her fashion career at age 15 when she interned at Chanel and Alaïa. She spent seven years as a publicist at Chanel before joining Vuitton.

“She’s really good at product development, and she has a vision,” said Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group and a member of the LVMH executive committee, who had worked with Miceli when he was CEO at Dior . “She loves the Pucci brand, the story of the brand and its universe.”

Toledano is in Italy today to introduce Miceli to the teams.

“She’s suited to the project. She loves color, and she is a joyful person,” he enthused. “Camille will respect the codes of the brand and the history, but she will come with something new. Fashion is about newness and this is the mission.”

In an internal announcement seen by WWD, Toledano added: “I am certain that her energy and talent, as well as the wealth of experience she has gained from the greatest maisons of the group will be key to the success of the brand’s new global project.”

A “transitional collection” done by the teams is to be presented on Sept. 26 during Milan Fashion Week, and Miceli’s first effort will be unveiled at a later date.

As reported, Pucci recently revealed plans to return to its roots as a resort-focused brand after years of behaving like a designer house with runway shows in Milan and boutiques on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and Madison Avenue in New York.

Considered one of Italy’s fashion pioneers in outfitting the jet set, Emilio Pucci began designing skiwear out of jersey fabrics in 1947 and opened his house in 1949. His colorful, graphic motifs quickly became a signature of the house.

Controlled by LVMH since 2000, Pucci has experimented with a variety of permanent designers over the years, including Julio Espada, Christian Lacroix, Matthew Williamson, Peter Dundas and MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti, and also studio configurations. The brand had recently experimented with guest designers, including Christelle Kocher of France and Japan’s Tomo Koizumi. Last June, it dropped a surprise collaboration with buzzy skate brand Supreme.

Toledano noted that summer business at such resort locations as Miami, Palm Beach, Saint-Tropez and Portofino “has been really good.”

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci to Reboot as Resort-focused Brand

LVMH Takes Full Control of Emilio Pucci

All the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azzedine Alaïa
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designers#Wwd Chanel Dinner#Chanel Couture Fall 2021#Italian#American#Monogram#Lvmh Fashion Group#Dior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Related
Designers & CollectionsVice

Nensi Dojaka just won the 2021 LVMH Prize

How’s your day been? Good? Great? Well, it’s probably nothing on Nensi Dojaka’s. That’s because the London-based designer just bagged one of fashion’s most coveted gongs — the LVMH Prize. Known for her sinuous, body-conscious pieces that strike a balance between delicacy and strength, she follows in the footsteps of...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The ‘Dune’ Promo Trail

“One for the archive,” one might imagine Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach saying repeatedly as they compiled the British Vogue cover star’s Dune promo wardrobe. From the jaw-dropping plum Alaïa micro crop top and form-fitting, floor-sweeping skirt, to the new Bottega military-esque tailoring and glittering David Koma crop top gown, there was much for the actor to populate her growing treasure trove of her most fabulous looks with.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The Met to Release Designer Items Via Instagram for Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. ALL ABOUT THE BASE: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is gearing up for the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” with some creative input from an artillery of American designers. Starting Friday, The Met store will roll out select merchandise from Virgil Abloh, Prabal Gurung and other talents. Cooked up in partnership with Vogue, the line of limited products will only be available for purchase via The Met’s account on Instagram, which happens to be one of the exhibition’s sponsors. At a time when museums, like brands, are always trying...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Milan Fashion Week Returns in Full Swing With IRL Events

MILAN — “Energy” was a recurrent word during the press conference Italy’s Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa hosted on Tuesday to officially present the Milan Fashion Week schedule. Capasa particularly expressed his satisfaction over the return of physical events, which will account for 125 of the 173 appointments scheduled...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“Zendaya Is A Woman Now”: Law Roach On Styling His Friend For Her British Vogue Cover Debut

Law Roach and Zendaya’s relationship has always been more than just stylist and celebrity. The self-professed “image architect” mapped out the bright young thing’s fashion trajectory when she was graduating from the Disney school of fame. Now 25, entering a luminous stage of womanhood and super stardom, Law has evolved from a mentor to a collaborator and friend. Their latest project – British Vogue’s October 2021 cover story – is a landmark moment for both of them.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Meet the fashion student who designed Adwoa Aboah’s gown aged 19

Dubbed the “Oscars for fashion”, the Met Gala is the most prestigious sartorial spectacle of the year. The event usually takes place every year on the first Monday of May and is ostensibly an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, however, the annual soirée will take place on Monday 13 September, having been postponed due to the pandemic.The Met Gala always boasts the most exclusive red carpet around, complete with Hollywood actors, musicians and models, offering an unrivalled platform to fashion designers who spend months vying to dress them. In...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Lily Collins Shares Wedding Snaps, Fresh Air At NYFW—Literally! Alberta Ferretti’s Fashion Fantasy, Vogue’s New Editors, And More!

Lily Collins and now-husband and filmmaker Charlie McDowell wed this past weekend against the backdrop of a waterfall in Dunton, Colorado—and the pictures are even more beautiful than they sound. The actress tied the knot in a long-sleeved lace Ralph Lauren dress and, of course, her Internet-famous one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond. The beautiful bridal look was styled by her longtime collaborators, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. After sharing the post to Instagram this afternoon, it immediately racked up more than 1.7 million likes in less than an hour. The couple, who became engaged last September, was first linked in 2019.
Beauty & Fashionportlavacawave.com

Zendaya splurged on Bulgari yellow diamond ring

Zendaya splurged on a yellow diamond ring from Bulgari. The 'Spiderman: Far from Home' star has revealed she made use of her "little employee discount" to treat herself to a luxurious gem from the high-end jeweller and she plans to leave it to her future grandchildren. The Bulgari brand ambassador,...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Who Is Fashion Designer Nensi Dojaka?

Click here to read the full article. Nensi Dojaka has already become a favorite of many celebrities over the last year, and now the fashion designer is expected to grow even more in popularity thanks to her latest accolade. The Albanian women’s wear designer is the recipient of the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which she was awarded at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Tuesday. The award was presented by French actress Isabelle Huppert and the prize’s jury members consisted of Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones; Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh; Stella McCartney;...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Your winter style icon is the Queen

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. In July, teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo paid a visit to US president Joe Biden as part of a drive to encourage young Americans to get vaccinated. Her outfit of choice? A vintage pink-tweed Chanel mini-skirt suit. The look immediately drew comparisons to Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods and to Clueless (which came out in 1995 – the same year that Karl Lagerfeld created Rodrigo’s tweed outfit).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Ksubi Bows at NYFW, Plots Global Expansion

Click here to read the full article. SYDNEY — Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi is making its solo debut on the New York Fashion Week schedule this week, ahead of a global retail expansion program. Today, the brand will open a week-long pop-up art gallery at the old Opening Ceremony space at 35 Howard Street, where New York street artist Hidji World and visual and performance artist Travis Rogers of Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation featuring live painting and workshops for local youth artists, as well as an art showcase curated by Ksubi that will...
Designers & CollectionsElle

The Best of 1950s Fashion

The debut of Christian Dior’s well-known New Look collection in 1947 marked the beginning of modern fashion history as we know it. With frame-fitting designs, ladylike accessories, and opulent details taking the forefront, the 1950s gave birth to a new approach to glamour. Entering the decade with elegance and sophistication, women were gravitating toward shape-defining silhouettes like billowing tea and poodle skirts–and experimenting with trousers in the process. Though everyone is looking to the later decades for style inspiration, it was the ’50s that led to some of fashion’s most memorable designs.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Want To Make It in Fashion? Build Fanatics

It seems like everyone with a foot in fashion has an award these days, but the crown jewel is indisputably still the LVMH Prize, which the conglomerate awards annually to up and coming designers with a level of ceremony that is tantamount to an anointment. The jury has a record of spotting stars—Grace Wales Bonner, Marine Serre, Hood By Air, and Jacquemus are all past winners. And it’s not just a trophy: the 300,000 euros for the grand prize winner, plus a year of mentorship from LVMH, have helped form a new generation of icons in an industry that can be unsparing to young talent.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Vegan Leather Bag Brand Lambert Opens Montreal Flagship

Click here to read the full article. TORONTO — In a world filled with smart cars, phones, TVs and more. it just made sense to Mélissa Lambert that a handbag’s design should also be smart for today’s 25- to 35-year-old woman who leads an active lifestyle. In 2017, Lambert, then an active professional pregnant with her second child, came up with the idea of creating a brand of multipurpose vegan leather handbags that were practical yet chic, versatile and made people’s lives easier 24/7.More from WWDDerek Lamb 10 Crosby's Anniversary Capsule CollectionA preview of the Dior Exhibit at the Brooklyn MuseumChristian Siriano...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dior Opens a One-of-a-Kind Spa in Paris

The September rentrée in Paris is the most frenetic time of year, teeming as it is with openings and major exhibitions, and this year is no exception. With more than 72% of the French population at least partially vaccinated, lines are already forming all over town to see what's new with Paris Design Week and the Maison & Objet design fair as excitement mounts for Paris Fashion Week on the horizon.
Designers & Collectionsinterviewmagazine.com

Wes Gordon and Sandra Bernhard Discuss the Possibilities of Fashion

Wes Gordon never let time get in the way of his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. In 2009, as soon as he graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, the Atlanta native headed to New York City, where he began his eponymous label out of his apartment, and within two years, was selling his brand of elegant womenswear at Bergdorf Goodman while dressing people like Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama. In 2017, Gordon began consulting for Carolina Herrera and bonding with its legendary founder. One year later, he was named creative director of the brand. Now, he and his husband, the glassblower Paul Arnhold, have another baby to raise: an actual newborn named Henry. Over Zoom, the performer Sandra Bernhard—who happens to be Gordon’s friend and neighbor—got the nitty gritty on how Gordon is balancing his new life as a dad while steering the legendary fashion house into the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy