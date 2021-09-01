Confessions of a Venture Capitalist

Cancel
By almost any measure, business in the world of venture capital is booming and better than ever. According to the research company PitchBook, both early-stage and late-stage valuations of venture capital-backed companies are hitting record highs as investors practically beg founders to take their millions. To help the outside world understand what life is like inside the industry, one venture capitalist spoke with Motherboard on the condition of anonymity, so that they could speak honestly without harming their reputation and business. The venture capitalist unloaded on the lies VCs tell themselves, the industry’s speed-related problems, how the industry is like a game of roulette and why “VCs are so annoying on Twitter.” The comments were lightly edited and re-organized for clarity.

