Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dems push for federal probe of alleged ad collusion between Google and Facebook

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Democratic members of Congress are calling for an investigation into whether an alleged secret 2018 agreement between Google and Facebook concerning digital advertising violated federal antitrust law. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Mondaire Jones (D-NY) wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting US Attorney General Nicholas Ganjei of Texas asking them to determine whether federal charges might be warranted.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Advertising#Collusion#Democratic#The Wall Street Journal#Jedi Blue#Hd Media#The Justice Department#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Texas StateMSNBC

Justice Department takes steps to protect Texas women seeking abortions

After five conservative Supreme Court justices gave the green light to Texas Republicans' sweeping anti-abortion law, the White House issued an interesting statement. It quoted President Joe Biden saying his administration would launch "a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision," with a special emphasis on the Department of Justice.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

US Attorney General Merrick Garland issues statement on Texas abortion law, saying Justice Department ‘will not tolerate violence’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement Monday on Texas’ new abortion law that said violence against women will not be tolerated. According to Garland, the Justice Department is exploring “all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”
Texas StateWashington Examiner

DOJ takes aim at Texas abortion law

The Justice Department indicated it will step up challenges to a restrictive Texas law that blocks abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected through enforcement of a 27-year-old law that prohibits physical obstruction of those seeking abortions or reproductive healthcare services. “While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to...
Texas StateWashington Examiner

Top Democrat calls on DOJ to block Texas abortion restrictions

A top House Democrat called on the Justice Department to “use the full force of the department” to combat the new Texas law banning abortions beyond six weeks. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and fellow panel Democrats said the Justice Department “is fully empowered to prosecute” anyone who blocks a woman from obtaining an abortion.
Texas StateFinger Lakes Times

Justice Department pressed to counter Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is facing mounting pressure to counter the Texas anti-abortion law that has infuriated Democrats and put President Joe Biden on the defensive, but there appears to be little the agency can do. Attorney General Merrick Garland should “use the full power of the Department of...
LawArkansas Online

Federal judge rules Apple must face lawsuit over Siri privacy

A judge ruled that Apple will have to continue fighting a lawsuit brought by Siri users in federal court in California, alleging that the company's voice assistant Siri has improperly recorded private conversations. Judge Jeffrey S. White of federal district court in Oakland said that most of the lawsuit could...
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant’s digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/us-prepares-google-antitrust-lawsuit-over-digital-advertising-business?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain soldier’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
InternetMother Jones

Why Facebook Won’t Stop Pushing Propaganda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Joyce Jones’ Facebook page is almost an archetype of what the social network is supposed to look like: Pictures of her kids, her kids’ friends, her sports teams, her kids’ friends’ sports teams. Videos of her husband’s sermons at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Memes celebrating achievement and solidarity, holiday greetings, public health messages. It’s what Mark Zuckerberg extols when he talks about how his company is all about “bringing people together.”
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

DOJ Prepares Second Antitrust Suit Against Google Over Digital Ads: REPORT

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is readying an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its digital advertising practices, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The lawsuit will be based on the ongoing DOJ investigation into allegations Google illegally maintains a monopoly in the digital advertising market, and could be filed as soon as December, the source told Bloomberg. Though the decision to file the complaint has yet to be finalized, the suit would be the DOJ’s second antitrust challenge against Google, following an October lawsuit which took aim at Google’s search business.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Federal judge excoriates Trump lawyers, refers them for disbarment

EXCLUSIVE: Capitol police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt speaks after months in hiding: 'I saved countless lives'. Rachel Maddow reads from a ruling by Judge Linda V. Parker of the Federal District Court in Detroit in which she agrees with the case brought by Detroit that the lawsuits filed to overturn Donald Trump's election loss in Michigan were not actually about any legal issues but were political stunts to undermine the integrity of the election.Aug. 26, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy