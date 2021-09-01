Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

The turnaround in the New York Yankees’ fortunes, particularly over the last month, has been nothing short of miraculous. They entered August with a 55-48 record — seven games back of the the division-leading Rays, 6.5 behind the Red Sox, and trailing the Athletics by two games for the second Wild Card spot. Now as the month rolls into September, they are still eight back of the Rays, but more importantly, lead the AL Wild Card standings, two games ahead of the second-spot Red Sox and three in front of Oakland.