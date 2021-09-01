Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland women’s soccer vs. George Washington preview

By Ben Dickson
testudotimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland women’s soccer returns to Ludwig Field to wrap up a three-game homestand against the George Washington Colonials Thursday night. After a 3-0 start, the Terps are coming off their first loss of the season, a 3-1 defeat to the hands of the Naval Academy. Sunday’s contest against Navy yielded some positives for Maryland despite the loss. The Terps struggled to finish on scoring opportunities, but registered a whopping 19 shots, a good sign for future games.

www.testudotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#The Naval Academy#Navy#Unc Asheville#Bayern Munich#Wusa#U S Soccer#Unc Greensboro#Vcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy