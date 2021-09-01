Maryland women’s soccer vs. George Washington preview

Maryland women’s soccer returns to Ludwig Field to wrap up a three-game homestand against the George Washington Colonials Thursday night. After a 3-0 start, the Terps are coming off their first loss of the season, a 3-1 defeat to the hands of the Naval Academy. Sunday’s contest against Navy yielded some positives for Maryland despite the loss. The Terps struggled to finish on scoring opportunities, but registered a whopping 19 shots, a good sign for future games.