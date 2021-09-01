Sales automation platform Revenue Grid nabs $20M
Revenue Grid, a sales platform that provides businesses with AI-driven deal guidance, today announced that it closed a $20 million series A financing round led by W3 Capital, with participation from ICU Ventures. CEO Vlad Voskresensky says that the funding will be predominantly used to scale Revenue Grid’s growth in the Ukraine and U.S., as well as to “drive more innovations to the platform” including AI-powered features.venturebeat.com
