Iconic Public Enemy Music Videos Receive The High Definition Treatment

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the next two months and leading into the 30th anniversary of Public Enemy’s landmark album, Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black, UMe will be releasing a mix of music videos that have previously never been available digitally and classic videos remastered in HD formats for the first time on Public Enemy’s official YouTube channel, CHANNEL ZERO.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

