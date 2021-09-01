Iconic Public Enemy Music Videos Receive The High Definition Treatment

Experience. It’s one of the necessary factors of being a great storyteller. Good, bad, success, failure – each add a layer to one’s life, creating the groundwork for the ability to connect with an audience. Creed Fisher is one of those storytellers. When his success in football from childhood through minor leagues came to an end, the Odessa, TX native found himself also closing the book on his 12-year marriage. It was at that point that music “found him,” and he hasn’t slowed down since. Writings songs that represent the working man and honors those who have given their lives for our freedoms, Fisher’s authenticity connects with his fans on a deep, relatable level. In addition to being on the road more than off, Fisher has released three albums and is set to release his fourth – Whiskey and the Dog – later this year. He delivered the album’s lead single “Jesus, Haggard & Jones” this past July and today he’s releasing his latest “High on the Bottle” as well as the music video premiering exclusively with The Country Note.